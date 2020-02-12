U of M Police Services report woman held at gunpoint during on-campus robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 11, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police Services with the University of Memphis say a woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon during an arranged meeting to sell an item.

According to U of M Police Services, the woman met a group of men around 3:15 p.m. near Patterson and Alumni. She allegedly goy into a car that was occupied by four men around the ages of 18 to 20 years old.

Officials say the men demanded her backpack at gunpoint and then struck her in the head.

U of M Police Services asks that individuals are cautious while arranging transactions.

The university offers multiple avenues to ensure safety on campus:

University police along with the Memphis Police Department are investigating this incident.

