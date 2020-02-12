U of M Police Services report woman held at gunpoint during on-campus robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police Services with the University of Memphis say a woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon during an arranged meeting to sell an item.
According to U of M Police Services, the woman met a group of men around 3:15 p.m. near Patterson and Alumni. She allegedly goy into a car that was occupied by four men around the ages of 18 to 20 years old.
Officials say the men demanded her backpack at gunpoint and then struck her in the head.
U of M Police Services asks that individuals are cautious while arranging transactions.
The university offers multiple avenues to ensure safety on campus:
- University Police Department: 901-678-4357 or at police@memphis.edu | anonymous reports can be sent at http://www.memphis.edu/police/incidents/confidential.php
- To receive emergency alert messages download the LiveSafe app or visit www.memphis.edu/police for download instructions
- Contact the Tiger Escort Program, for on-campus escorts from dusk until dawn, by calling 901-678-4663
University police along with the Memphis Police Department are investigating this incident.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.