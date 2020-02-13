Former Memphis City Schools board member reveals role in Roger Stone trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis City Schools board member Tomeka Hart revealed Wednesday she was the jury foreperson in the Roger Stone trial.
Stone was convicted of lying to investigators about being a WikiLeaks middle man fielding information about presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to help President Donald Trump win the 2016 election.
Hart said she broke her silence to stand up for four prosecutors who abruptly resigned from the case when the attorney general demanded Stone’s recommended sentenced be reduced.
She said in part, “It pains me to see the D.O.J. now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity and respect for our system of justice.”
President Donald Trump tweeted about Hart Thursday morning, saying she has “significant bias” after revealing her role in the trial and prompting scrutiny over her social media activity.
Stone will be sentenced Thursday, Feb. 20.
