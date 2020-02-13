Forrest City honors officers injured in Walmart shooting

Detective Watlington’s family formed a circle in the front of the sanctuary and joined hands as prayers were said for him and for Lt. Eric Varner, who was also injured during Monday’s incident. Senior Pastor Jim Whaley also asked that the family of Bobby Gibbs, who investigators identified as the gunman, be kept in the thoughts and prayers of everyone as well. Gibbs was shot and killed by police. He’d reportedly been making threats in the Walmart before police were called to intervene. It’s unknown what set him off that morning.