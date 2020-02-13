Grizzlies beat Blazers to go 2 over .500 at All Star Break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve been hoping for a quick return of NBA Playoff fever to FedExForum, you found it Wednesday night with the Memphis Grizzlies in a legitimate race for the post season way ahead of schedule.
The Young Grizzlies, with a core of seven contributing players 24 years old or Younger, have a three-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers with 29 games left in the Regular Season..
The Blazers feature Veteran All-Stars like Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony.
But, the old vets having difficulty with the Young Guns.
How 'bout Ja Morant, with the head band on for the first time and he’s on point from beginning to end.
Morant with the Floater game working -- inside, out, around, through.
Twenty points for Ja, and he just misses a double double with pin point passes for nine assists.
Grizzlies open up a 12 point lead.
But, Damian Lillard not to be trifled with Lillard, who’s averaged almost 40 points since the Calender Turn, does his damage to the Grizzlies, but he can’t keep it up..
Twenty points, 10 assists for Dame.
The Grizzlies with just too many pieces for Portland.
The Bench coming through.
Gorgui Djeng makes his debut busting corner three-pointers, and busting moves in the paint with the up and under off the Rebound.
Seven for Djeng.
The main man though, rookie Brandon Clarke.
The Forward from Gonzaga continues to make other teams wish he hadn’t fallen to the Griz with the 25th pick in the first round.
Clarke impressive.. 27 points on 12 of 14 from the floor in just 23 minutes.
Grizzlies Beat the Blazers.. No Problem..
Final Score, 111-104.
After the game, these comments from a thankful BC.
“For me, it was great,” said Clarke. “The Guards did a good job of finding me. Tyus, Ja, Melly, they were looking for me and threw the perfect passes. and all i had to do was just catch it and go up and dunk it.”
The Grizzlies now head into the All-Star Break two games over .500 for first time this season at 28-26.
They don’t get back in Action till they open a four-game Road Trip at the Sacramento Kings next Thursday night.
They don’t come home til Feb. 28, when they host the Kings at FedExForum.
