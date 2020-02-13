Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma defeat Iowa State 90-61. Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams added 14 for the Sooners, who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 in the second half. Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season'-high point total. Iowa State announced this week that guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. The Cyclones shot just 34.5% in the second half.