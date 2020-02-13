Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-CONTRACT CONTROVERSY
Tennessee lawmakers demand answers over voucher program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outraged Tennessee lawmakers have been grilling state education officials over the handling of a much-debated school voucher program. Republican Rep. Matthew Hill of Jonesborough demanded answers Wednesday from the education agency, comptroller's office and finance officials on who approved the contract and why and why legislators didn't get a chance to review it. The program would allow a family to use up to $7,400 in public tax dollars, known as an education savings account, on private school tuition and other approved expenses. The law was a signature accomplishment for Lee, a first-term governor who has praised the importance of expanding school choice.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Inside Michael Bloomberg's big play for black voters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been aggressively courting black voters while his rivals have been battling it out in majority-white Iowa and New Hampshire. The billionaire's effort is backed by millions of dollars in ads. It has taken him across Southern states that vote on Super Tuesday and where African American voters can decide a Democratic primary. The outreach aims squarely at former Vice President Joe Biden, who's banking on black voters to resuscitate his bid after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. It's also forcing Bloomberg to respond to criticism of his criminal justice policies when he was mayor of New York.
ELECTION 2020-EARLY VOTING
Early voting in Tennessee's presidential primary begins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early voting for Tennessee's presidential primary has officially begun. Voters will be able to cast their ballots ahead of the March 3 presidential primary starting Wednesday until Feb. 25. Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations by using the GoVoteTN app or by going online. Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote, this includes a driver's license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-TENNESSEE
In South, Bloomberg aims to move past stop-and-frisk remarks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Bloomberg is on a two-day campaign swing through the South. It comes on the heels of controversy surrounding newly resurfaced comments in which he defends the controversial “stop-and-frisk” policing tactic that has been found to disproportionately affect minorities. Bloomberg is seeking to move past the remarks, and on Wednesday, he announced a trio of endorsements from Congressional Black Caucus members. He's also opening an office this week in New Hampshire and campaigning in Tennessee and North Carolina as the Super Tuesday primary states begin early voting. But he has yet to face presidential-level scrutiny of his past record and remarks.
AP-US-WHISKEY-SALES
US whiskey exports decline as trade dispute with EU persists
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump's trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year. The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets. At home, U.S. sales posted solid gains, especially for pricier premium brands. American whiskey makers have been caught in the middle of a trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018. That's when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. The Associated Press found that state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade if Congress provides funds.