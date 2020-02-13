Mid-South mom stepping up to give foster children a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South woman is showing children and teens love and support by opening her home to those in need.
Mary Katherine Hill, or MK, is a foster and adoptive mom who grew up in Memphis.
She always knew she wanted to work with children, but originally thought it would be in the form of mission work overseas.
"I started going on mission trips to Guatemala when I was in high school, and through those trips I realized that was what I wanted to do with my life,” she said.
“Growing up in church I knew that God called us to love the least of these, the ones that needed the most help, and so I always knew that there was more out there that I needed to be doing."
It wasn’t until she had an unexpected encounter that she realized the need in Memphis was strong.
“After that trip I came back to Memphis to kind of reconnect and decide where I was going to go long-term, and I met a homeless family and the mom had grown up in foster care. She had six kids under six and through hearing their story, and building a relationship with them I got to see a whole other side of Memphis that I had never known.”
Since then, MK has fostered 30 children.
She is currently fostering three children and has two children long-term in her home which she calls “Arrows Nest.”
"I got the name from Psalm 127: 3-5 that says, ‘Children are like arrows in the hands of the warrior. Blessed is the hand whose quiver is full.’”
Arrows Nest serves as a place for children who visit, whether full-time or short-term, to have a safe place to play when school is out, attend backyard bible clubs and feel loved and supported no matter what.
"I try to do a really good job buying things with diverse characters on them so we have a wide range of Asian, Hispanic, African American and so many more books and toys."
MK says she’s thankful for the support she's received from the community.
From fellow foster moms to complete strangers who have donated time, money and resources.
She was even gifted her current home by a family friend!
"I absolutely feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be."
With hundreds of children in foster care in Shelby County, MK encourages anyone who is thinking of fostering to take that leap of faith.
"It's definitely always a need, and if you have a stable home and love for these kids that's all they need."
For more information about Arrows Nest including how you can help email: arrowsnest@gmail.com
