North Mississippi middle school student dies during basketball practice

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - A community in north Mississippi is grieving after a middle school student died during basketball practice.
According to WTVA, Jaeven Dixon died last weekend. A Facebook post by the Tupelo Saints Organization, an AAU basketball team, said his community is grieving his death.
The post reads, “As I try to find the word to describe Jaeven, I remember him as being ‘the glue’ of our team.” Teammates said the teenager touched so many people.
Dixon’s coach said he and the team are still trying to process the teen’s sudden death. Dixon was a student at Tupelo Middle School.
The Director of Communications with the Tupelo Public School District, Greg Ellis said grief counselors were on hand to speak with students and teachers during this difficult time.
