Penny Hardaway named PRSA’s Communicator of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway received a special honor Thursday.
He was named Communicator of the Year for the Memphis Public Relations Society of America.
The award reflects Hardaway's influence as a spokesperson for Memphis.
University of Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch accepted the award on behalf of Hardaway, who is in Cincinnati with the Tigers, and explained why he deserves the award.
“It’s because of what Penny means to the entire city. How he handles himself. He is always so classy, so real, so much true to Memphis. Such a great connecting point for this entire city,” said Veatch.
Our very own Sports Director Jarvis Greer was also part of Thursday’s award ceremony. He spoke about his four decades on the air, covering Memphis athletics.
Hardaway joins previous recipients like Cecil Humphreys, Fred Jones, D'Army Bailey and John Calipari.
