Police searching for suspect in fatal triple stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for the man responsible for a deadly triple stabbing on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the incident on Compton Avenue around 9:10 p.m.
Three stabbing victims were located on the scene. Two were taken to the hospital in critical condition, another was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
One victim, who was identified as 74-year-old Katrina Webster, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators identified the suspect as 54-year-old Kelvin Nelson.
They say Nelson knows the victims and may be driving a gray 2016 Dodge Challenger with a Tennessee license reading “0F93W1.”
Police also say the Dodge Challenger has Dallas Cowboys decals on both vent windows.
No arrest has been made at this point.
This is an ongoing investigation.
