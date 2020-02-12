Rain is ending...now get ready for the cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 38
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: N 10-15 High: 43
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 23
THIS WEEK: Tomorrow will begin with clouds and some patchy drizzle with gradual clearing late in the day and evening making for a mainly clear and cold night Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only near 40 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 60s during the morning hours and falling through the day ending up in the mid 30s at night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
