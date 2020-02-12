Rain is ending...now get ready for the cold

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 60s during the morning hours and falling through the day ending up in the mid 30s at night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.