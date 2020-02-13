Rain moving out, cold air moves back into Mid-South

There is drizzle and mist this morning, but it will end by late morning. We will hold on to the cloud cover for most of the day, but clouds will start to clear by sunset. It will be a cold day with temperatures in the lower 40s all day. Due to a breezy north wind up to 15 mph, wind chills will be in the lower 30s. Under a clear sky, overnight lows will dip into the lower 20s.