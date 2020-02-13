Rain moving out, cold air moves back into Mid-South

There is drizzle and mist this morning, but it will end by late morning. We will hold on to the cloud cover for most of the day, but clouds will start to clear by sunset. It will be a cold day with temperatures in the lower 40s all day. Due to a breezy north wind up to 15 mph, wind chills will be in the lower 30s. Under a clear sky, overnight lows will dip into the lower 20s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 10%. High: 43. Winds will be north 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 23. Winds northeast 10 mph.
FRIDAY: After several days with rain, sunshine will finally make an appearance on Friday. Even with the sun, it will be a bitterly cold day with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: We will have a full day of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the 50s. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: There will be a chance for showers at the beginning of next week, but it will be much warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday but drop back to the mid-40s Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.