2 SCS schools dismissing early due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A power outage in South Memphis is leading to the early dismissal of two Shelby County Schools.
According to the district’s Facebook page, Larose Elementary and Ida B. Wells Academy will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. today. Officials said normal dismissal procedures will be followed and students will be served lunch before dismissal.
Fallen tree limbs on power lines near the schools have caused power outages in the area.
MLGW will not be able to complete the repairs quickly enough to continue the school day, according to SCS.
School officials said this decision to dismiss early was made in the best interests of students and staff.
