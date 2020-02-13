TBI offering reward in 2016 cold case murder of Munford woman

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for information that might help bring justice to the family and friends of a Munford woman who was killed almost four years ago.
Investigators found 72-year-old Anita Rieben dead in her house on Feb. 17, 2016.
They were called to the home because she had missed an appointment that day. Police were asked to check on her, but when they arrived they found her dead. Investigators say she sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
District Attorney General Mike Dunavant asked TBI to investigate the death.
On March 3, TBI announced Rieben’s death was a homicide.
Family members say Rieben was fighting cancer when she was killed. The grandmother and mother of four was approaching her last cancer treatment before criminals decided to end her life.
If you have any information leading to a conviction in this case, TBI is offering a $12,500 reward.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with tips.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.