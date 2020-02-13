‘This is not a position I take lightly’: Thomas Hudson releases message after being named acting president of JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Hudson has released a message a to the community just days after being named Acting President of Jackson State. He was named Acting President during an emergency meeting called by The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning Monday.
Hudson’s appointal comes after the previous president, William Bynum, resigned in light of his arrest in a prostitution sting.
“Two of the hallmarks of Jackson State University are its excellence and its resilience, particularly in uncertain times,” Hudson began in his statement. “I am certain that we will continue to live up to this history as we work together to advance the university.”
An alumnus and employee, Hudson said he is honored to now serve as Acting President.
“My focus is on ensuring a smooth transition as we advance Jackson State’s mission as Mississippi’s only urban research institution. Therefore, we must continue to focus on the holistic wellbeing of our students."
Hudson detailed the following as part of his mission and strategic plan:
- We must continue to support our students as they work toward their educational goals. We must continue to provide them with excellent instruction in the classroom and services outside the classroom.
- We are in the Class of 2021 for our upcoming SACSCOC reaffirmation to demonstrate compliance with the SACSCOC Principles of Accreditation. We will rely heavily on the campus community for assistance.
- Financial stability is crucial to support JSU’s core mission. We will begin a budget freeze this month.
- Our strategic plan process publication is in its final stages. As co-chair of this project, I would like to thank our entire campus community for their hard work and feedback. We will release details for the launch later this month.
“Jackson State University remains one of the premier educational institutions in the nation,” said Hudson. “Tiger Nation should be proud that we have the state’s first and only School of Public Health and a new Center of Innovation.”
Hudson added that his love and respect for Jackson State runs deep and he is pleased about their progress thus far and he looks forward to the many accolades that are on the horizon.
