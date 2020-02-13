Victim kidnapped by former teacher settles lawsuit with Maury Co. School District

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Maury County student who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by her former teacher has settled a lawsuit with the school district.
According to the Tennessean, the settlement was for $650,000.
The teen was kidnapped by former teacher Tad Cummins in March 2017. She was found 38 days later in northern California.
The victim's family said Cummins "groomed" her for months.
They filed a lawsuit on her behalf against the Maury County School District.
The lawsuit alleged teachers and administrators knew about a relationship before Cummins was fired and before their disappearance.
Tad Cummins pleaded guilty in April 2018 to federal charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct.
