Windy and cold with a chance to dry out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds to linger but a little sun may break out in spots before sunset. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s at best with a gusty northwest breeze at 10-20 mph. TONIGHT: Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s with a clear sky and a northeast 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Full sunshine returns with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Lows will be in the upper 20s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs around 60. There may be a stray shower Sunday afternoon or evening.
NEXT WEEK: Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower is possible. It will stay mild Monday night into Tuesday morning with a few showers or storms possible Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 60s early Tuesday, then fall into the 40s and 50s by late afternoon. It will be colder Wednesday with highs in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.