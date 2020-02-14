Affidavit: Two arrested in Shelby County drug bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County man and woman are facing serious charges after detectives seized drugs from her hotel room and his home.
According to an affidavit, detectives executed search warrants at the Extended Stay on Poplar Avenue and a home in Cordova on Wednesday.
Detectives say no one answered the door of the hotel room so they entered with a key and came in contact with 24-year-old Jessica Chalfant.
She was detained without incident.
During a search of the hotel room, detectives recovered several small plastic bags of what appeared to be drugs and other paraphernalia.
At the Cordova home on Purple Leaf Lane, detectives saw 43-year-old Tyre Allen leaving and getting into a gray Cadillac Escalade.
He was also detained without incident.
While searching the home detectives say they found small plastic bags of drugs and paraphernalia. They recovered a nine-millimeter handgun and two magazines.
Detectives say they also found a Tennessee ID belonging to Chalfant at the home.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives say they would see Allen leave his home and travel to different hotels where he would serve several individuals.
Detectives had an informant witnessing the distribution of narcotics inside the hotel room. On one occasion, the informant witnessed Chalfant sell fentanyl to customers and Allen would collect the money.
Allen and Chalfant’s charges both include possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with an intent to sell.
Allen is being held on a $975,000 bond and Chalfant is being held on an $875,000 bond.
