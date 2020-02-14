Authorities say Shelby County inmate walked off from work site and may be in danger

The Shelby County Division of Corrections says inmate Crystal Hathcock (left) walked off a work site Friday, Feb. 14 and may be with Tory Cole (right). (Source: SCDC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 14, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 2:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Division of Corrections says a female inmate walked off a work site Friday and may be in danger.

According to SCDC, Crystal Hathcock may be with Tory Cole.

Cole was last seen driving a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade with an expired tag BRP430.

A news release from SCDC did not specify why they believe Hathcock may be in danger.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or your local law enforcement office.

