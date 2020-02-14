Authorities say Shelby County inmate walked off from work site and may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Division of Corrections says a female inmate walked off a work site Friday and may be in danger.
According to SCDC, Crystal Hathcock may be with Tory Cole.
Cole was last seen driving a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade with an expired tag BRP430.
A news release from SCDC did not specify why they believe Hathcock may be in danger.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or your local law enforcement office.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.