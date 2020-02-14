Beale Street Music Fest adds 21 Savage to lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, Beale Street Music Festival organizers announced a new addition to their lineup.
Organizers say rapper 21 Savage will now be headlining on May 1.
Headliners for the festival include an eclectic mix of Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Blues, Americana, and 2020 Grammy winners.
The first round of headliners was announced Dec. 19, they included Lumineers, Lil Wayne, the Avett Brothers, and Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia.
Beale Street Music Festival has added DaBaby, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, The 1975 and 311 to the 2020 lineup.
Other big names include Nelly, Deftones, Leon Bridges, and more. Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph, and Al Kapone will also be joining the stage.
Memphis in May will be giving a month long cultural salute to Ghana this year, therefore the lineup will include two Ghanaian superstars Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased on eventbrite.com and are on sale now through April 19. You can buy three-day passes for $145 or single-day tickets for $55 (limited quantities). VIP passes are also available for $699.
The Beale Street Music Festival will be May 1-3, 2020. If you would like to volunteer for Memphis in May, click here.
