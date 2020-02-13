Clouds clear and temperatures fall

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and high temperatures in the mid 60s early and then falling through the day into the mid 30s overnight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.