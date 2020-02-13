Clouds clear and temperatures fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clearing Wind: N 5-10 Low: 23
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-10 High: 39
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 27
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and high temperatures in the mid 60s early and then falling through the day into the mid 30s overnight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
