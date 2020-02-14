Cold but sunny to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Full sunshine through the afternoon but cold with highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph making it feel even colder.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 20s. Winds east at 5 mph.
SLIGHTLY WARMER WEEKEND: Saturday will be nice with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 50s. Lows Saturday night will be around 40 with increasing clouds. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 60. There may be a stray shower Sunday afternoon or evening.
NEXT WEEK: More clouds Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower is possible. It will stay mild Monday night into Tuesday morning with a few showers or storms possible early Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s early Tuesday, then fall into the 40s and 50s by late afternoon. It will be colder Wednesday with highs in the 40s. It looks chilly but dry through Friday.
