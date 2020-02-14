Cold today, but warming up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's a bitterly cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. There are a few clouds this morning, but they will move out just after sunrise. It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures around 40 degrees. We will have another cold and clear night with low temperatures in the upper 20s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 27. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with warming temperatures. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s. We will see some sun on Sunday morning, but clouds will build in during the afternoon. Even with clouds, highs will be around 60 degrees Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week and we will be in the upper 60s Monday. Temperatures will start out around 60 degrees early Tuesday and then drop throughout the day as a cold front moves through the area. This front will also deliver a chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will be back down in the mid 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
