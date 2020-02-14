Conway Cares: New heating and air units a blessing for woman battling cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South couple is thrilled to have a new heating and air conditioning system.
Thanks to the Conway Cares initiative, Tabitha and Guy Warren don’t have to rely on space heaters anymore.
The Warrens say their heat went out this time last year, and their air conditioner died back in 2015.
Tabitha is battling cancer, which puts a strain on the Warrens’ finances.
They say this is a blessing beyond words.
“I can’t even describe what it feels like to know that this will be taken care of and that we won’t have to worry about how we’re going to make it another year,” said Tabitha.
