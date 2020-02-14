Former open-heart surgery patient becomes honorary MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When WMC Action News 5 met Shaheem Young Jr. in January, he was recovering from open-heart surgery after a physical with the organization Well Child noticed an irregular heartbeat. We covered the Young family’s story as they thanked the whole staff at Well Child for the work they do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
At the time, Shaheem wasn’t thinking much about the scary ordeal he went through when he did an interview with WMC Action News 5’s Kelly Roberts, but more about the future.
“I want to grow up to be a police officer,” Shaheem told her.
“I read his story and it was very inspiring,” Memphis Police Officer Tadario Holmes told us on Thursday.
Some people who could make Shaheem’s dream come true a little earlier were listening to that story. On Thursday Memphis Police surprised him with his own uniform and an escort to the Airways Police precinct.
“Freeze buddy,” Shaheem said doing his best officer impression.
Well Child and the Memphis Police Department teamed up to make Shaheem an honorary police officer. At a special meeting, Shaheem met nearly the whole Memphis Police command staff, took an oath and even heard his name over dispatch.
“We would like to congratulate Officer Shaheem Young, our newest honorary police officer,” MPD Dispatch said over the system.
“It’s a blessing some of our young people are still inspired to be police officers,” Officer Holmes said.
Shaheem’s parents have credited the Well Child physical for catching a potentially deadly heart condition in their son. For those at Well Child, their goal is to hear kids talk about the future and the long lives they want to live.
“It inspires us to do the work we do every single day,” Well Child Director of Operations Terrance Crockett said.
For Shaheem, the reason for his dream is simple, he wants to help people.
“Sometimes people have nothing to do and they make bad decisions because they don’t like their lives,” Shaheem said. “I want to help them.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.