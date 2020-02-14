Mid-South business headlines: Building Memphis awards and Memphis Zoo’s new food/beverage director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
This week’s cover story highlights the Building Memphis awards. Each year, MBJ honors the developers, architects, engineers, and designers who are transforming the Mid-South’s built environment. This year’s Building Memphis honorees make it apparent that the entire area is amid a re-imagining.
Eric Delmez is the new food and beverage director at the Memphis Zoo. Under Delmez, food is being made in-house. He wants to keep products locally sourced, improve the quality, and diversify the menu. Some of his long-term ideas include a coffee shop, old-school soda fountain, and ice cream parlor.
Governor Bill Lee was in West Tennessee Thursday to deliver his State of West Tennessee Address. He was questioned about the future of the Memphis Regional Megasite. In response, Gov. Lee said his administration has not slowed down its work to obtain permits or receive easements for the wastewater pipeline the site needs. He said his administration has offered major rewards to multiple companies considering occupying the site within the past year but has been turned down.
