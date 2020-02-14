Tigers battle Bearcats to overtime but fall 92-86

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Basketball team has been gut-punched by injuries and a pre-season All American turning pro in the middle of the season. But, all that can’t matter as the U of M tries to make a desperate push for an NCAA tournament bid.
Step one could’ve been at Cincinnati Thursday night. The Tigers beat the Bearcats last month in Memphis, but that was with a healthy D.J. Jeffries, who may not return this season with a knee injury.
Lester Quinones on fire for the Tigers in the first half. The freshman showing toughness getting to the hoop and beyond the arc -- 18 points for Lester.
His fellow New Yorker, Precious Achiuwa, shaking off a bruised hip, bruises the Bearcats for 22 points and 17 rebounds before fouling out late, one of three Tigers to foul out in the game.
This one goes to overtime.
Cincy’s Trevon Scott dominant with 25 points and 19 boards. Defending AAC Player of the Year Jerron Cumberland held to just 2 field goals but comes up with 9 assists.
Bearcats in a battle beat Memphis in extras with a final score of 92-86.
The Tigers fall to 17-7 overall, 6-5 in the AAC. Next game Tigers remain on the road at UConn Sunday afternoon, 2p .m.
Hear from U of M Head Coach Penny Hardaway Friday at 6 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.