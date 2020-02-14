Woman’s good deed leads to a kidnapping in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Panola County woman reported an alleged kidnapping Thursday morning after pulling over to help a man she thought was having car trouble.
According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving along Dummyline Road around 3 a.m. when she pulled over to help a man who told her his truck broke down and he needed a ride home.
Officials say after the woman let him into the vehicle, he kept changing his mind on directions and told the woman to keep driving. This tactic lasted for about six hours causing the women to stop at a gas station.
The woman was able to ask the clerk at the gas station to call 911, saying she’d been kidnapped.
When officials arrived the suspect took the woman’s car leading police on a pursuit. He later crashed the vehicle near I-55 and escaped the scene on foot.
Police were able to track down the suspect a few hours later. He was taken into custody and identified by the woman.
Panola County officials say no charges have been made at this time.
