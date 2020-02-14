Young father shot, killed trying to sell car in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Berclair family is asking for your help finding the man who killed a young father who was just trying to sell his car.
“I seen a car come right around the corner right here with the passenger side door open. I was walking my dog,” one neighbor said. “I was wondering what’s the door doing open. We just hear some gunshots. I walked over this way and I seen a person lying in the street.”
The shooting happened Tuesday evening on Novarese Avenue.
That neighbor said he called 911. Some neighbors too afraid did not want to show their face.
“All I heard was shots maybe four or five shots. I heard a car leaving.”
Relatives say the victim was 19-year-old Arnold Reyes Reyes who lives near where he was shot.
His family says the married father of an infant was trying to sell his 2006 Mustang because he needed the money.
They say Reyes Reyes was at a nearby Auto Zone to buy parts for the car when a man walked up and asked if he was trying to sell the car.
Not long after, the 19-year-old painter ended up shot and his car was gone.
Neighbors, who did not know the teenager, are horrified by what happened.
“We’re just all hurt about it. We have our most condolences to the family.”
His mother says her son has been in Memphis for about three years.
She said he was the kind of person who would just let someone have the car rather than be shot.
Another relative, Argentina Castro, says Reyes Reyes was a very nice quiet young man -- someone she watched grow up.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and a photo of the Maroon 2006 Mustang, that may still be with the suspect.
Arnold Reyes Reyes’ mother wants one thing, justice for her son.
The family is trying to raise money for a funeral.
