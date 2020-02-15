Democratic race turns to Mid-South ahead of Super Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee and Arkansas are starting to find themselves in the spotlight, as both states prepare for their presidential primaries on March 3 -- also known as Super Tuesday.
This weekend, Democratic candidates for president are in Nevada and South Carolina but each of their campaigns has one eye on states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, including Arkansas and Tennessee.
Wednesday, WMC Action News 5 visited Mike Bloomberg's new field office in downtown Memphis.
Bloomberg was the first major candidate to open a field office in the Bluff City this year and he's been inundating the airwaves.
WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson says Bloomberg is banking on a Super Tuesday victory.
"He's been laying the foundation around the country and in Tennessee and Memphis in particular with just endless commercials. So that if voters reached the point when they're ready for a different choice, they'll already know about him,” said Nelson.
But in recent days, other candidates have been stepping up their efforts.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, fresh off a victory in the New Hampshire primary, has bought television ad time in Memphis.
And supporters of Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren organized events this weekend in Memphis to promote their candidates.
Local supporters of former Vice-President Joe Biden held a campaign event for him Saturday, and said they look forward to Mid-South voters finally have their say.
“99.9% African Americans and 99.8% of Hispanics have not had a chance to vote. The south has something to say on Super Tuesday and I think you’ll see the diverse coalition Joe Biden has built really will show up on that Election Day,” said Senator Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis.
With Tennessee and Arkansas’ primaries set for March 3, you can expect to see more of campaigns focusing on the Mid-South in the coming days.
