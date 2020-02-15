Erratic drivers fires shots at vehicle on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man after he reportedly fired shots at another vehicle on I-240 Saturday morning.
Memphis Police Department says officers were flagged down at I-240 East and Airways Boulevard where a victim reported an aggravated assault.
The victim told police the suspect was driving erratically before the shooting.
The suspect was driving a black sedan with a dark tint and was last seen exiting onto Airways Boulevard heading southbound.
No injuries were reported.
