Erratic drivers fires shots at vehicle on I-240, police say

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 15, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:59 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man after he reportedly fired shots at another vehicle on I-240 Saturday morning.

Memphis Police Department says officers were flagged down at I-240 East and Airways Boulevard where a victim reported an aggravated assault.

The victim told police the suspect was driving erratically before the shooting.

The suspect was driving a black sedan with a dark tint and was last seen exiting onto Airways Boulevard heading southbound.

No injuries were reported.

