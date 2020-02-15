5 Great Things: Triathletes donate $2K to re-mark Shelby Farms trails; Mid-South mom gives foster children a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's always Valentine's Day in the Mid-South, or so it seems with all the Great Things happening. Here are 5 from this week.
The trails at Shelby Farms will be a safer and a little easier to navigate, thanks to a donation from Terrapin Racing, a team of triathletes. They donated a check for $2,000 to the Mid-South Trails Association at Shelby Farms.
More than 40 dogs from Operation Breath were treated at Stateline Animal Clinic in Southaven, Mississippi, getting the medical attention they desperately need. Those dogs were among a total of 176 dogs rescued from a Tate County home.
Memphis Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway was named Communicator of the Year for the Memphis Public Relations Society of America. The award reflects Hardaway’s influence as a spokesperson for Memphis.
Well Child and the Memphis Police Department made a young heart patient’s dream come true by making Shaheem Young, Jr. an honorary police officer. They surprised him with his own uniform, an escort to the Airways Police precinct where he met command staffers and took an oath.
Mary Katherine Hill, a foster and adoptive mom, has fostered 30 children opening her home, Arrows Nest, for children and teens to visit -- long or short term, play when school is out, attend backyard bible clubs and feel loved and supported.
