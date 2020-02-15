Grizzlies shine in NBA Rising Stars Challenge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMC) - The NBA Rising Stars Challenge features a trio of Memphis Grizzlies taking center stage in the Rookie Sophomore All-Star Game.
It’s at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where the young folks tip off NBA All-Star Weekend.
Two Grizzlies are playing for the USA squad -- Rookie Ja Morant and second year player Jeran Jackson, Jr.
A third Grizzly is playing for the world team in Canadian-born Brandon Clarke.
Everybody puts on a show.
Ja and Jeran open it up with some good ole Memphis magic on the oop.
Morant, who has won the first three Rookie of the Month Awards, show why he’s won them all with his athleticism and court vision.
Brandon Clarke doing what he does best for the Canadian Team. Clarke is basic boom time in the paint, with 26 points.
That’s what he does and nobody’s gonna stop him in this game.
Speaking of unstoppable, the duo of Ja Morant and Zion Williamson is must-watch TV.
Ja and Zion were teammates back in AAU days in South Carolina, and they are as electrifying as ever in this setting.
The pair team up for alley oop, after alley oop, after alley oop.
The USA beats the World Team.
Final Score 151-131.
The main NBA All Star Game is Sunday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.