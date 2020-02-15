Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The boxing ring is where Caleb “Sweethands” Plant controls everything. From the pace of a bout to how quickly he finishes off an opponent. The ring is both sanctuary and escape for the Tennessee native who fought his way to the IBF super middleweight championship. No opponent can ever hit him with harder blows than what he's already dealt with in his young life. He had to take his 19-month-old daughter off life support in 2015. He lost his mother only weeks after becoming world champ in 2019. On Saturday night, the 27-year-old Plant, who is 19-0 with 11 knockouts, will defend his title for the second time. He'll fight Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany at Bridgestone Arena.