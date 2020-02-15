Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeking information concerning recent threats made against schools

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for making threats towards Lafayette County Schools.
Tuesday, the Lafayette County School District reached out to the Sheriff’s Department about a written threat being made to the school.
Deputies say the anonymous threat was written on a bathroom stall, making threats for Thursday.
On Thursday, a school official alerted deputies that some of the students had been air dropped a message that read, “I am going to bomb all the Lafayette Schools today. Be careful and watch your back.”
Deputies then searched the high school and perimeter to make sure it was safe for students to leave the area. Once it was cleared, deputies continued to search the area.
The Sheriff’s Department has increased law enforcement presence around the schools as a precautionary measure.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.