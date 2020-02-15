Shelby County inmate makes Valentine’s Day escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County inmate on work release was picked up by her boyfriend early Friday morning and now investigators are worried she could be in danger.
The Waffle House in Lakeland is where inmate Crystal Hathcock was working Friday, Valentine’s Day, when investigators say she walked off.
Investigators say prison employees showed up to pick her up around 6 a.m., but she was gone.
She was seen getting into a White 2002 Cadillac Escalade.
Investigators say it was driven by Tory Cole, Hathcock’s boyfriend. Police say Cole has a history of violence with Hathcock and that is why they fear she could be in danger. But it appears she got into the vehicle with Cole willingly.
Employees at the Waffle House say Hathcock was a waitress at the restaurant.
WMC Action News 5 went to a house listed as Cole’s residence, but no one answered the door. A neighbor said he saw Cole Thursday night. He said he has seen Hathcock in the house in the past.
Hathcock and Cole both have lengthy criminal histories. Her record primarily involves drugs.
She went to jail in May of last year on a drug charge and was scheduled to be released in a few months.
Cole has been in and out of jail for things like domestic violence and aggravated assault.
In 2018 he was arrested for trying to steal a beer at a gas station, and a few days before that he was arrested for aggravated assault.
In December he was cited for driving on a suspended license and several other driving charges.
Investigators are looking for the couple who could still be in the 2002 White Escalade with an expired tag BRP430.
Hathcock also has a warrant out for her arrest for escape.
