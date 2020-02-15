THP: 3 killed in Haywood County crash

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were killed Friday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, all three vehicles was traveling west on I-40 near the 43 mile marker in the left lane in a construction zone.
Due to congestion, both the Kenworth tractor-trailer and a 2009 Mazda Tribute were stopped in the lane of travel.
THP says the driver of a 2014 Ford F-250 failed to slow down and hit the rear of the Mazda, pushing it into the rear of a CMV trailer.
Investigators identified the occupants of the Mazda as 59-year-old Michael Brasher, his wife, 58-year-old Karen Brasher, and a two-year-old child from Sardis, Tennessee.
THP says charges are currently pending.
