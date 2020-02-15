Tracking a warming trend along with more rain chances

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s along with small rain chances, overnight lows will stay in the lower 60s as a starts to push into the Mid-South. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies and rain and showers will be possible, highs will reach into the lower 60s early in the day and temperatures will fall throughout the day bottoming out in the middle 30s Tuesday night. Wednesday we will keep with the clouds, afternoon highs will only warm into the middle 40s and overnight lows will remain in the middle 30s. Thursday and Friday we will see partly cloudy skies return with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.