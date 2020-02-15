Tracking a warming trend along with more rain chances

The weekend is looking mainly dry with afternoon highs warming each day. Next week we track another cold front that will bring more rain to the Mid-South.
Clear skies overnight helped temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s area wide this morning. Sunshine will mix with clouds today and south winds will remain breezy, around 5 to 10 mph. Those combined will help the Mid-South warm into the upper to middle 50s today. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight and south winds will prevail around 5 mph. Lows will drop only into the lower 40.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5-10 mph. High: 56.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 42.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking rather cloudy with afternoon highs soaring near 60 degrees and winds remaining on the lighter side. Small rain chances are possible tomorrow. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with mainly cloudy skies prevailing.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s along with small rain chances, overnight lows will stay in the lower 60s as a starts to push into the Mid-South. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies and rain and showers will be possible, highs will reach into the lower 60s early in the day and temperatures will fall throughout the day bottoming out in the middle 30s Tuesday night. Wednesday we will keep with the clouds, afternoon highs will only warm into the middle 40s and overnight lows will remain in the middle 30s. Thursday and Friday we will see partly cloudy skies return with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWXCopyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.