Warmer & dry for now but rain will return

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling and ending up in the mid 30s overnight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with high in the mid 40s each day and overnight lows in the upper 20s.