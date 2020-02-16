AMBER Alert canceled after child found safely

UPDATE: The child was found safely.
HOUSTON (WBTV) - Police are desperately looking for a 5-year-old boy after the car he was sitting in was stolen from a Texas parking lot.
The incident occurred on the 11400 block of Southwest Freeway.
Richard Banahene is 5 years old. He was wearing a yellow shirt over a long sleeve shirt with jeans. He was inside a 2009 black Toyota Corolla with paper tag 57887Y6.
Anyone who sees the boy should call 911 or drop him off at the nearest fire station.
