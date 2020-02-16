5 critically injured after shots fired during street race, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting sent five people to the hospital Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.
Officers say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near Riverport Road, off Rivergate Drive.
A victim told police that they were racing vehicles when unknown suspects started firing shots.
Five victims were taken to Regional One by private vehicle in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
