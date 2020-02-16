Gov. Tate Reeves declares state of emergency due to Pearl River flooding

“We committed to allow time for the people downstream to evacuate and prepare, and we will hold to that promise as long as we can,” said John Sigman, General Manager of Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, the state agency that oversees operation of the lake. “Our plan is to hold discharge through the dam at the current level through today at 6 p.m., and then we will slowly start increasing the flow. We will reach capacity and have no option but to release the water.”