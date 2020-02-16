Inmate found dead in cell at Rankin County prison

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County while an officer was serving breakfast, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
MDOC says 42-year-old David Lee May was pronounced dead after he did not respond to resuscitation efforts.
There were no obvious signs of injuries to the body.
May was housed alone, and serving life for two aggravated assaults in Harrison County.
He was sentenced Oct. 5, 2017.
