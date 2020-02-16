Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENTS
Appeals court deals blow to Trump's Medicaid work rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's effort to remake Medicaid by requiring low-income people to work for health care has suffered a serious setback after a federal appeals court ruled it goes beyond what's allowed by law. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means President Donald Trump will have little to show for one of his major health care initiatives ahead of the November elections. The case involves Arkansas, but the ruling is expected to affect other states pursuing work requirements. The administration says it is reviewing its options.
ARKANSAS YOUTH LOCKUPS
Company managing 4 youth lockups in Arkansas to end contract
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Indiana company that operates four Arkansas youth lockups says it won't renew its contract with the state this summer because of the financial burden and a lack of support. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Youth Opportunity Investments LLC sent a letter to state officials on Wednesday saying it would not continue its one-year, more than $15 million contract past June 30. State Department of Human Services officials say Arkansas hopes to find a new company to operate the facilities and provide more expertise on the best approach for treating the children. Youth Opportunity manages lockups at Dermott, Harrisburg, Lewisville and Mansfield.
ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Arkansas court says judicial candidate should be on ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A candidate for a circuit judge post in Arkansas will remain on the ballot after the state Supreme Court reversed a decision that he was ineligible. Justices on Thursday reversed a Pulaski County judge's decision barring Adam Weeks from running for the 3rd Judicial District seat. Weeks was barred after it was ruled that his 1994 guilty plea for presenting fake car tags counted as an “infamous crime"under Arkansas' constitution and made him ineligible. Justices on Thursday ruled that the offense, however, did not meet that definition.
AP-US-WALMART-SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
Detective recovering after shooting at Arkansas Walmart
FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — About 100 people attended a community prayer service in the eastern Arkansas city where two police officers were shot and wounded at a Walmart earlier in the week. Family members say that one of the injured officers remains in intensive care at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but that he is continuing to recover. The shooting happened Monday in Forrest City, Arkansas. Authorities say the gunman died in an exchange of gunfire with the officers. At Wednesday's service at Ridgewood Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Jim Whaley asked those gathered to pray for Watlington, the other wounded officer and the gunman's family.
POLICE CHIEF-ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Magnolia police chief hurt when officer's gun discharges
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a south Arkansas city suffered minor injuries when he was struck by gunfire when a fellow officer's gun discharged. The Banner-News reports that Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew was wearing a bullet-resistant vest when the gun discharged Tuesday. According to a joint statement released by police and prosecutors, the officers had been serving an arrest warrant on a man who was wanted for absconding from his probation. Authorities said Dew suffered minor injuries and was taking to a hospital in Magnolia for observation.
TEN COMMANDMENTS-ARKANSAS
July trial set for suit over Arkansas Ten Commandments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A trial seeking the removal of a privately funded Ten Commandments monument from the Arkansas Capitol grounds is set to begin this summer. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday ordered the trial over the privately funded monument to begin the week of July 13. Opponents of the monument sued the state over the display, arguing it's an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by government. The granite monument replaces a display that was destroyed in 2017 less than 24 hours after its installation. A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on Capitol grounds.