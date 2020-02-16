Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

STREET RACE SHOOTING
Shooting erupts at Memphis street race; 5 injured
Authorities say a street race in Tennessee erupted into gunfire, leaving five people injured. Memphis police tweeted that the shooting occurred Saturday night when “unknown subjects” began firing while people were racing vehicles. Five people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police later said all of the victims were listed as being in non-critical condition. No further details were immediately released.
BC-TN-FATAL GROCERY SHOOTING
Police: 2 people killed after grocery parking lot shooting
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigation after two people were shot and killed outside of a grocery store near Nashville. Metro police say two people met in a South Nashville Kroger parking lot on Friday and began shooting at each other. The two then left in separate vehicles. Both people died from injuries. Police have not released their identities.The situation is being investigated.
PILL MILLS-TENNESSEE
Jury in Tennessee convicts 4 for operating 'pill mills'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four people have been convicted in a Tennessee federal court of illegally distributing more than 11 million prescription opioid pills. The U.S. attorney's office in Knoxville says Sylvia Hofstetter was convicted of charges including racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy. Three other defendants were convicted of maintaining a building where drugs were involved. Prosecutors say millions of tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine generated more than $21 million of revenue for four Knoxville-area clinics. The drugs sold had a corresponding street value of $360 million. The defendants face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced.
SOUTHERN STORMS-FLOODING
Mississippi residents fleeing floods after torrential rains
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Residents along a rain-swollen river in Mississippi are packing up belongings and fleeing to higher ground to escape what authorities warn could be devastating weekend flooding. The Pearl River flows through metro Jackson, Mississippi, and forecasters say it may reach levels not seen in more than four decades. So Leti Vargas enlisted help from relatives to clear appliances out her double-wide mobile home. Trash cans and ducks floated nearby. The flooding is the result of days of heavy rains over the Southeast. Flood concerns extend into neighboring Alabama, where some have already had to flee floodwaters.
MISSING STUDENT-TENNESSEE
Teen kidnapped by teacher settles suit with school for $650K
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit has been settled between a Tennessee school district and a former student who was kidnapped by a teacher when she was 15. Tad Cummins sparked a weeks-long nationwide manhunt when he fled the state with the former Culleoka Unit School student in 2017. They were later found in a remote area of northern California. The girl and her father sued the Maury County School district in 2018, accusing teachers and the school's principal of ignoring several red flags regarding Cummins. The victim was awarded $650,000 in a settlement agreement. Cummins last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
SPIRIT-AIRLINES-HURRICANES
Hurricanes prompt Spirit to move operations control center
MIAMI (AP) — Spirit Airlines says it is moving its operations control center from South Florida to just outside Nashville, Tennessee, after recent hurricanes forced the low-cost carrier to temporarily move some staff during storms. Officials say the move will bring 345 jobs to Tennessee over the next five years. Spirit spokesman Field Sutton says about 240 positions are being moved from the Florida headquarters, which has about 1,000 employees. That will leave fewer than 800 workers in Florida. But Sutton says the company expects to be back up to 1,000 Florida employees within two years when they move into a new building in Dania Beach.