MEMA releases initial damage report from Pearl River flooding
Drone video captures the bloated Pearl River. (Source: WLBT)
By Josh Carter | February 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 1:23 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MEMA has released an initial damage report from Pearl River flooding.

At the time of the release, eighteen counties had submitted damage reports to MEMA.

As of Saturday, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries had executed 159 door-to-door knocks and were able to alert 510 individuals in an effort to evacuate the areas.

The Office of Homeland Security also performed 4 assisted evacuations Saturday in Edwards and Terry in Hinds County.

Some of the most significant damage has occurred in Clay and Yazoo counties.

In Clay County, 130 homes have been affected, eight roads have been damage and 10 roads have closed.

In Yazoo County, 30 homes have been damaged, 15 roads have closed and 12 people have been displaced.

Because of flooding impacts, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing several ramps along major state roads.

For a complete list of the counties and roads affected, read the full report below.

Damage Report by Josh Carter on Scribd

If you have any type of damage related to the river flooding in Rankin County, you can report it HERE.

In Hinds County, a shelter has been set up at the Jackson Police Academy at 3000 St. Charles St. Jackson.

MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available.

