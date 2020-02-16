MPD: 1 woman dead, another critically injured in overnight stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a stabbing that killed one woman and left another recovering in the hospital.
Memphis Police Department tweeted Sunday morning that two women had been stabbed overnight at a residence on Vernon Avenue near Maria Street.
When officers arrived, one woman was pronounced dead and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to MPD, the suspect was known to the victims. He fled the scene following the stabbing wearing a black cap, a red and blue jersey, jeans and white Nikes.
The cause of the stabbing has not been reported by police.
