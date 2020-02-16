Rain will return early this week followed by colder temperatures

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s along with a slight chance of a few showers. A front will move approach the area and rain chances will increase by Monday evening and night and lows will stay in the 60s. Tuesday morning will be wet with rain and a few storms possible as the front pushes through the region, temperatures will start in the 60s but will fall in the afternoon behind the front. The bulk of the rain on Tuesday will shift east during the day and temperatures by Tuesday night will fall into the 30s under cloudy skies. Wednesday the clouds will linger across the region and highs will be in the upper 40s with lows in the mid 30s. Some sunshine will return Thursday as skies will be partly cloudy but it will be cold with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.