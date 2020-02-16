Rodeo clown Lecile Harris dies at 83

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Legendary rodeo clown and Collierville native Lecile Harris has died.
According to a Facebook post, Harris died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday night after completing the Dixie Nationals Rodeo in Jackson, Mississippi.
He was 83 years old.
Harris had a long career in rodeo, starting as a bull rider and bull fighter before developing into one of the sport’s top funnymen.
Nicknamed the Dean of Rodeo Clowns, Harris was named Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association's Clown of the year in 1992, 1994, 1995 and 1996.
He also appeared on TV shows like Hee Haw and films like Walking Tall The Final Chapter.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.