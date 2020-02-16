‘Sonic’ speeds to $57M debut; ‘Parasite’ sees big Oscar bump

NEW YORK (AP) — The redesigned “Sonic the Hedgehog” showed plenty of teeth at the box office, speeding to a $57 million debut.
That sets a record, not accounting for inflation, for a video game adaptation.
After withering criticism online, the film was postponed for three months to overhaul the design of its title character.
“Parasite” saw one of the largest post-Oscars bumps in years following its best picture win.
In its widest release yet, Bong Joon Ho’s social satire grossed $5.5 million, an increase of 254% over the previous week.
Last week’s No. 1 film, “Birds of Prey” followed up its limp debut by sliding to second place with $17.1 million.
